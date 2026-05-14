5 delicious plant-based desserts for summer parties

Summer barbecues are perfect for bringing family and friends together, and what better way to sweeten the deal than with some delightful plant-based desserts? These treats not only cater to the vegan crowd but also offer a refreshing twist to traditional dessert options. From fruity delights to creamy concoctions, these plant-based desserts are sure to please everyone at your gathering. Here are five must-try options for your next summer barbecue.

Sorbet delight Coconut mango sorbet Coconut mango sorbet is a refreshing treat that will cool you down on hot summer days. Made with ripe mangoes and creamy coconut milk, this sorbet is both sweet and tangy. Simply blend the ingredients and freeze them for a few hours, and you'll have a smooth, creamy dessert that's perfect for any occasion.

Creamy indulgence Chocolate avocado mousse Chocolate avocado mousse is an unexpected but delicious dessert option. The creaminess of ripe avocados pairs perfectly with cocoa powder and maple syrup, giving you a rich and decadent treat without any dairy. Blend the ingredients until smooth and chill before serving for an indulgent dessert that will surprise your guests.

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Nutritious treat Berry chia pudding Berry chia pudding is a nutritious, easy-to-make dessert. Mix chia seeds with almond milk and your choice of berries (strawberries or blueberries) and let it sit overnight in the fridge. The next day, you'll have a thick pudding-like consistency that's both satisfying and packed with antioxidants.

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Simple sweetness Banana oat cookies Banana oat cookies are an easy-to-make treat with minimal ingredients. Mash ripe bananas and mix them with rolled oats and a dash of cinnamon. Bake the mixture until golden brown for chewy cookies that are naturally sweetened by the bananas, making them an ideal snack for any barbecue.