Thinning hair? Try these ponytail hacks

Thinning hair can be a major concern for many, but the right ponytail style can serve as an effective solution. By opting for styles that add volume and texture, you can create the illusion of fuller hair. In this article, we explore five such ponytail styles that are easy to achieve and perfect for disguising thinning areas. They not only amp your look but also your confidence by giving you a fuller appearance.

Lifted look High volume ponytail A high volume ponytail is perfect for making your hair look thicker. Tease the crown area gently to add some height and volume, before gathering your hair into a high ponytail. Secure it with a band, and wrap a small section of hair around the base to conceal the band. This style lifts the roots, making your hair look more voluminous.

Textured style Bubble ponytail The bubble ponytail not only adds texture and dimension, but also helps in hiding thinning spots effectively. Start by pulling your hair into a low or mid-level ponytail. Then use extra bands, spaced evenly down the length of your ponytail, to create "bubbles." Gently pull on each section between bands to puff them out a tad, adding fullness throughout.

Asymmetrical appeal Side swept ponytail A side swept ponytail diverts attention away from thinning areas by emphasizing on asymmetry. Part your hair deep on one side and gather it into a low side ponytail on the opposite side of the parting line. This style not only conceals sparse spots but also frames your face beautifully giving you an elegant yet casual look.

Braided foundation Braided base ponytail Adding braids at your ponytail's base boosts both style and coverage for thinning hair. Start with small braids on either side (or a single braid across one side) leading into a mid-height or low ponytail. This way, you add texture and ensure your style stays secure all day, thanks to the braided foundation under the ponytail itself.