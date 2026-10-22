Wavy hair? These hairstyles are perfect for you
What's the story
Wavy hair can be a blessing, giving you the volume and texture that most people crave. However, styling it can be a challenge. The right hairstyles can accentuate your natural waves and make you look effortlessly chic. Here are five hairstyles that are perfect for wavy hair, each offering a unique way to flaunt your waves while keeping them manageable and stylish.
Tip 1
Loose waves with side part
A loose wave with a side part is an easy, yet elegant hairstyle for wavy hair.
This look accentuates the natural texture of your waves while giving you a sophisticated edge.
Simply part your hair on one side and use a curling iron or flat iron to create loose waves throughout.
This style is perfect for both casual outings and formal events.
Tip 2
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is a fun and playful way to show off your wavy locks.
Pull the top half of your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it into a bun, leaving the rest of your hair down.
This hairstyle gives you volume at the crown while keeping your waves intact.
Tip 3
Beachy waves with braids
For those who love beachy vibes, braiding damp hair before going to bed is an easy way to get natural-looking waves by morning.
Just braid sections of your damp hair before sleeping, and undo them in the morning for soft, beachy waves without any heat styling.
Tip 4
Messy bun with face-framing strands
A messy bun with face-framing strands is perfect for a laid-back, yet stylish look.
Gather your hair into a loose bun at the back or top of your head, allowing some strands to fall around your face.
This style works best with medium-length or longer wavy hair.
Tip 5
Sleek low ponytail with waves
A sleek low ponytail lets you show off those beautiful natural waves while keeping things simple and elegant.
Just smooth back all of your hair into a low ponytail at nape level, securing it with an elastic band or scrunchie.
Leave out any front sections, if desired, for added dimension around the face area.