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Wavy hair? These hairstyles are perfect for you
Check out these hairstyles

Wavy hair? These hairstyles are perfect for you

By Vinita Jain
Oct 22, 2026
10:36 am
What's the story

Wavy hair can be a blessing, giving you the volume and texture that most people crave. However, styling it can be a challenge. The right hairstyles can accentuate your natural waves and make you look effortlessly chic. Here are five hairstyles that are perfect for wavy hair, each offering a unique way to flaunt your waves while keeping them manageable and stylish.

Tip 1

Loose waves with side part

A loose wave with a side part is an easy, yet elegant hairstyle for wavy hair.

This look accentuates the natural texture of your waves while giving you a sophisticated edge.

Simply part your hair on one side and use a curling iron or flat iron to create loose waves throughout.

This style is perfect for both casual outings and formal events.

Tip 2

Half-up top knot

The half-up top knot is a fun and playful way to show off your wavy locks.

Pull the top half of your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it into a bun, leaving the rest of your hair down.

This hairstyle gives you volume at the crown while keeping your waves intact.

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Tip 3

Beachy waves with braids

For those who love beachy vibes, braiding damp hair before going to bed is an easy way to get natural-looking waves by morning.

Just braid sections of your damp hair before sleeping, and undo them in the morning for soft, beachy waves without any heat styling.

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Tip 4

Messy bun with face-framing strands

A messy bun with face-framing strands is perfect for a laid-back, yet stylish look.

Gather your hair into a loose bun at the back or top of your head, allowing some strands to fall around your face.

This style works best with medium-length or longer wavy hair.

Tip 5

Sleek low ponytail with waves

A sleek low ponytail lets you show off those beautiful natural waves while keeping things simple and elegant.

Just smooth back all of your hair into a low ponytail at nape level, securing it with an elastic band or scrunchie.

Leave out any front sections, if desired, for added dimension around the face area.

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