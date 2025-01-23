What's the story

Corduroy pants are back in a big way!

They're warm, they've got that cool texture thing going on, and if you pair them with the right shoes, you're basically a style superhero.

Brogue shoes, with their fancy perforations and classic vibes, are corduroy's secret best friend.

This article lists five brogue shoes that go great with corduroy pants, whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual.