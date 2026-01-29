Who said helmet wearers cannot have cool hairstyles! 

For those who ride bicycles, helmets are a must for safety. But, they can also mess up your hair, leaving you with a messy look when you take them off. Thankfully, there are a few easy hairstyles that can keep your hair looking good even after wearing a helmet. These styles are quick to do and require minimal effort, making them perfect for everyday cyclists.

Tip 1 Braided ponytail for a sleek look A braided ponytail is a great way to keep your hair neat under a helmet. Start by tying your hair into a high ponytail. Then, braid the ponytail loosely. This way, your hair will stay in place and not get tangled under the helmet. When you take off the helmet, you'll have a stylish braid that can be worn anywhere.

Tip 2 Top knot for short hair The top knot is ideal for short-haired cyclists. Simply gather all your hair at the crown of your head and twist it into a bun. Secure it with pins or an elastic band. This style minimizes flatness and tangling caused by helmet use, and gives you a chic look when you remove the helmet.

Tip 3 Low bun with scarf twist A low bun with a scarf twist adds a touch of elegance while keeping things practical. Tie your hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck, and wrap a colorful scarf around it before putting on your helmet. The scarf not only adds style but also protects against friction, leaving you with smooth hair once you take off the helmet.

Tip 4 Half-up twist for volume retention The half-up twist is perfect for those who want to retain some volume after wearing their helmets. Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards each other at the back, securing with bobby pins or small clips. This way, you avoid flat roots while still looking polished post-ride.