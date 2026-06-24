5 homemade snacks for cozy rainy days
What's the story
Monsoon is the perfect time to enjoy a variety of wholesome snacks that are not only delicious but also healthy. These snacks can be prepared in no time and are perfect for the rainy season. They use simple ingredients that are easily available and provide the comfort of warmth and nutrition. Here are five quick, healthy monsoon snacks you can enjoy this rainy season.
Dish 1
Spicy roasted chickpeas
Spicy roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy and protein-rich snack. Just toss canned chickpeas with olive oil, paprika, cumin, and salt before roasting them in the oven until crispy. This snack is high in fiber and keeps you full for longer. You can also adjust the spice levels according to your taste.
Dish 2
Vegetable pakoras
Vegetable pakoras are a monsoon favorite. Made with besan (gram flour) and mixed vegetables like potatoes, spinach, and onions, these fritters are deep-fried until golden brown. They provide a good dose of vitamins and minerals, and they can be served with mint chutney or ketchup for added flavor.
Dish 3
Corn on the cob
Corn on the cob is a simple, yet satisfying snack for monsoons. Boil or grill fresh corn cobs until tender, then slather with butter, and sprinkle with salt or lemon juice for extra zest. Corn is rich in fiber and antioxidants that promote digestion and overall health.
Dish 4
Masala peanuts
Masala peanuts are another quick snack option that packs a punch of flavor. Coat raw peanuts in a mixture of besan, rice flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt before frying them until crispy. These spicy peanuts make for an excellent source of protein and can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a trail mix.
Dish 5
Vegetable soup
A warm bowl of vegetable soup is perfect for chilly monsoon evenings. Use seasonal vegetables like carrots, beans, peas, and potatoes, along with herbs like coriander leaves or basil leaves for flavoring purposes while simmering everything together in vegetable broth until cooked through completely without losing too many nutrients from each ingredient used within this dish itself!