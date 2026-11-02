5 quick starters for your Diwali get-together
What's the story
Diwali get-togethers are incomplete without delicious snacks that guests can enjoy while catching up with friends and family. However, preparing an elaborate spread can take considerable time and effort. Quick starters are a great way to keep everyone happy without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are five easy and delicious options to try this Diwali.
#1
Paneer tikka bites
Paneer tikka bites are a delicious starter that can be prepared with minimal effort.
Cut paneer into small cubes and marinate them in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, and garam masala. Thread the cubes onto skewers with bell peppers and onions.
Grill or pan-fry until golden, then serve with mint chutney.
#2
Corn cheese balls
Corn cheese balls are a tasty combination of sweet corn, melted cheese, and crunchy coating.
Mix boiled corn with grated cheese, mashed potatoes, breadcrumbs, and seasonings.
Shape the mixture into small balls, coat them with breadcrumbs, and deep-fry until golden brown.
Serve these crispy bites with tomato ketchup or a tangy dip.
#3
Vegetable spring rolls
Vegetable spring rolls bring a satisfying crunch to your festive snack spread.
Prepare a filling with shredded cabbage, carrots, capsicum, and spring onions sauteed with soy sauce and black pepper.
Place the mixture in spring roll wrappers, fold tightly, and fry until crisp.
Cut them diagonally and serve with sweet chili sauce.
#4
Masala papad bites
Masala papad bites are a quick and fuss-free starter that requires very little preparation.
Roast or fry papads until crisp, then break them into smaller pieces.
Top each piece with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander leaves, and green chilies.
Sprinkle chaat masala and squeeze some lemon juice before serving.
#5
Crispy potato wedges
Potato wedges are a crowd-pleasing snack that pairs well with almost any dip.
Cut potatoes into thick wedges and toss them with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Bake or air-fry until golden and crispy on the outside.
Serve hot with mayonnaise, ketchup, or a spicy yogurt dip.