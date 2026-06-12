Rambutan is an excellent source of vitamin C

Why you should add rambutans to your diet

By Simran Jeet 09:45 am Jun 12, 202609:45 am

What's the story

Rambutan, a tropical fruit with a hairy exterior, is not just unique in appearance but also packed with health benefits. Native to Southeast Asia, this juicy fruit is gaining popularity worldwide for its nutritional value. Rich in vitamins and minerals, rambutan can be a delightful addition to your diet. Here are five health benefits of rambutan that make it worth considering as part of your daily nutrition.