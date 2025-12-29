Love pairing moong dal with dill leaves? Try these dishes

Moong dal and dill leaves are two ingredients that can be used to prepare some delicious dishes. While moong dal is a staple in many kitchens, dill leaves add a unique flavor to any dish. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can be used in various recipes. Here are five creative ways to use moong dal and dill leaves together.

Dish 1 Moong dal with dill leaves soup This simple yet flavorful soup combines the goodness of moong dal with the aromatic touch of dill leaves. Cooked moong dal is blended with water to make a smooth consistency, and then simmered with chopped dill leaves. A pinch of salt and pepper enhances the taste, making it an ideal starter or light meal option. This soup is not just easy to make but also packed with nutrients.

Dish 2 Dill-infused moong dal pancakes These pancakes are an innovative twist on traditional recipes. The batter is prepared by mixing soaked moong dal with spices like cumin and turmeric. Finely chopped dill leaves are added for an extra zest. The pancakes are then cooked on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. They can be served as breakfast or a snack, offering a delightful combination of flavors.

Dish 3 Spiced moong dal and dill rice This dish combines spiced rice with the earthy flavor of moong dal and fresh dill leaves. Cooked rice is mixed with cooked moong dal, and spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and salt are added for flavoring. Chopped dill leaves are folded in towards the end for freshness. The dish makes for a wholesome meal that is both filling and flavorful.

Dish 4 Dill-flavored moong dal fritters These fritters offer a crispy texture with the rich taste of lentils and herbs. Soaked moong dal is ground into a coarse paste with green chilies, ginger, garlic, and onions. Chopped dill leaves are mixed in before shaping small patties and frying them until crisp from both sides. These fritters are perfect as appetizers or side dishes at any gathering.