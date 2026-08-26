5 refreshing drinks to serve during Janmashtami
What's the story
Janmashtami is incomplete without festive food and drinks to enjoy after prayers or during the celebrations. If you're looking for something refreshing to serve, there are plenty of simple options beyond the usual beverages. From creamy favorites to fruity sips, these five drinks can make your Janmashtami spread more special.
#1
Thandai
Thandai is a classic festive drink made with milk, nuts, seeds, and aromatic spices.
Its creamy texture and mildly sweet flavor make it a refreshing choice for Janmashtami celebrations.
You can prepare it with almonds, cashews, fennel seeds, cardamom, and saffron for a fragrant drink that can be served chilled.
#2
Makhana milkshake
Makhana milkshake is a delicious way to incorporate fox nuts into your festive menu.
Roasted makhana can be blended with chilled milk, dates or sugar, and a pinch of cardamom to create a smooth drink.
For those observing a fast, this filling beverage can also make for a convenient festive option.
#3
Coconut water cooler
Coconut water is a naturally refreshing choice for Janmashtami, especially when served chilled.
You can give it a festive twist by adding tender coconut pieces, mint leaves, or a squeeze of lemon.
Its light and hydrating nature makes it a simple beverage to serve alongside vrat-friendly snacks and meals.
#4
Mango lassi
Mango lassi is a simple, refreshing drink that combines creamy yogurt with the sweet taste of ripe mangoes.
Simply blend mango pulp with chilled yogurt, a little milk, and cardamom until smooth. Serve it cold for a refreshing drink.
You can also serve the lassi in miniature matkas for a simple traditional touch that complements your Janmashtami setup.
#5
Banana shake
A banana shake is an easy, filling drink that requires only a few ingredients.
Blend ripe bananas with chilled milk, cardamom, and a touch of honey or sugar.
You can add chopped nuts for extra texture and flavor. Served cold, this creamy drink can be a satisfying addition to a Janmashtami celebration.