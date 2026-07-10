Eat these 5 melons to stay hydrated this summer
What's the story
Melons are the perfect summer fruits, providing a refreshing break from the heat. These juicy fruits are not just delicious but also packed with water, making them the perfect choice for hydration. From sweet to slightly tangy, melons come in a variety of flavors, each offering something unique. Here are five melons that can keep you cool and refreshed this summer.
#1
Watermelon wonder
Watermelon is probably the most popular summer melon, thanks to its high water content of about 92%. This fruit is not just hydrating but also a good source of vitamins A and C. Watermelon can be eaten as is or used in salads and smoothies for a refreshing twist. Its sweet taste makes it a favorite among all age groups.
#2
Cantaloupe delight
Cantaloupe is another hydrating melon with a high water content of around 89%. It is rich in beta-carotene, which gives it the orange color and converts to vitamin A in the body. Cantaloupe can be enjoyed fresh or added to fruit salads for an extra burst of flavor. Its sweet yet slightly musky flavor makes it a versatile ingredient in many dishes.
#3
Honeydew freshness
Honeydew melon has a subtle sweetness with a high water content of about 90%. It is rich in vitamin C and potassium, making it healthy and tasty. Honeydew can be eaten raw or blended into smoothies for added creaminess. Its light green flesh adds an attractive color to any fruit platter.
#4
Galia melon uniqueness
The Galia melon is a hybrid between cantaloupe and honeydew, offering the best of both worlds with its sweet flavor and juicy texture. With a water content of about 89%, Galia melons are perfect for hydration on hot days. They have a netted skin like cantaloupes but have pale green flesh like honeydews, making them visually appealing as well as delicious.
Tip 5
Santa Claus Melon tradition
The Santa Claus melon, also known as Christmas melon, is available during the summer months, despite its festive name. It has a long shelf life, which is why it's called that. It has a white to pale green interior with a sweet, mild flavor. This makes it a perfect addition to fruit salads or desserts, providing a refreshing taste and texture.