5 aloe vera recipes you'll love

We all know how beneficial African aloe vera is for our health. But did you know that you can add aloe vera to your dishes for that unique texture and flavor? Here are five easy ways to use aloe vera gel in your cooking and make your meals all the more delicious with this natural ingredient.

Tip 1 Aloe vera smoothie delight Incorporating aloe vera into smoothies is the easiest way to enjoy its benefits. Simply blend the gel from one or two leaves with fruits like bananas and berries for a refreshing drink. The mild taste of aloe vera goes well with the sweetness of fruits, creating a balanced flavor profile. Adding a spoonful of honey can enhance the taste further, while providing additional health benefits.

Tip 2 Aloe vera salad dressing You can also use aloe vera as an ingredient in salad dressings to add nutrition to your meal. Mix the gel with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a light dressing that goes well with leafy greens. The smooth texture of aloe vera helps bind the ingredients together while adding moisture to your salad without overpowering other flavors.

Tip 3 Aloe vera stir-fry addition Adding aloe vera gel to stir-fry dishes brings in an interesting texture and subtle flavor enhancement. Cut the gel into small cubes and toss it into your favorite vegetable stir-fry, during the last few minutes of cooking. This way, you can retain some crunchiness and infuse your dish with extra nutrients from this versatile plant.

Tip 4 Aloe vera infused water Infusing water with aloe vera is another simple way to incorporate it into your diet daily. Slice open an aloe leaf and scoop out about two tablespoons of gel; mix it thoroughly in one liter of water along with slices of cucumber or lemon if desired for added flavor variety throughout the day.