Transform your short hair into stylish cuts

Reverse combing is a simple yet effective technique to add volume and texture to short hair. It involves teasing the hair in the opposite direction of its natural fall, creating a fuller look. This method is ideal for those looking to enhance their hairstyle without drastic changes or additional products. Here are five reverse-combed hairstyles that can transform short hair into stylish, voluminous looks.

Pixie volume Voluminous pixie cut A reverse combed pixie cut adds an extra layer of volume and dimension. By teasing the roots at the crown, you can achieve a fuller appearance while maintaining the chicness of a pixie cut. This style works well for both casual and formal occasions, giving you versatility without sacrificing elegance.

Bob texture Textured bob with volume The textured bob gets an upgrade with reverse combing. By teasing the roots underneath, you can add significant lift and texture to this classic hairstyle. The result is a modern bob that feels dynamic and lively, perfect for those who want their short hair to stand out.

Bob Height Classic bob with height Adding height to a classic bob is easy with reverse combing. By gently teasing the roots at the crown, you can create an illusion of height and volume, without sacrificing the sleekness of the bob. This technique is perfect for those who want a polished, yet voluminous look.

Lob lift Layered lob with lift A layered lob gets an added lift by reverse combing at the roots. This technique enhances the natural layers, making them more pronounced and giving an overall fuller appearance. It's perfect for those who want their lob to have more movement and body.