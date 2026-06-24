Turnips make for an excellent low-calorie option with a good dose of vitamin C and potassium

Healthy root vegetables you should add to your diet

By Vinita Jain 03:34 pm Jun 24, 202603:34 pm

What's the story

Root vegetables are a staple in many cuisines, providing essential nutrients and versatility in cooking. These hardy plants grow underground, storing energy in their roots, which makes them a great source of vitamins and minerals. From sweet potatoes to beets, root vegetables can be used in a variety of dishes, adding flavor and nutrition to our meals. Here are five root vegetables that can enhance your diet.