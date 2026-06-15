Turn avocados into these delicious savory meals
What's the story
Avocados are a versatile fruit, making an excellent addition to savory dishes. Their creamy texture and mild flavor can elevate a range of recipes, from salads to spreads. Here are five savory avocado recipes that highlight the fruit's unique qualities. Each recipe offers a different way to enjoy avocados, making them an ideal choice for those looking to explore new culinary possibilities.
Dish 1
Avocado and black bean salad
This refreshing salad combines the creaminess of avocado with the hearty texture of black beans. Toss in some diced tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro for an extra burst of flavor. A simple dressing of lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper ties everything together. This dish is not only colorful but also packed with protein and fiber, making it a nutritious option for lunch or dinner.
Dish 2
Spicy avocado toast
Spicy avocado toast is a quick, satisfying meal that can be prepared in minutes. Start by mashing ripe avocados on whole-grain bread or sourdough slices. Add sliced jalapenos or a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for heat. Top with cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for sweetness and acidity balance. This recipe is perfect for breakfast or as a light snack.
Dish 3
Creamy avocado pasta sauce
Transform your pasta dishes by using avocado as a base for your sauce. Blend ripe avocados with garlic, lemon juice, basil leaves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. Toss this creamy mixture with cooked pasta of your choice—spaghetti or penne work well—and add cherry tomatoes or spinach if you like. The result is a rich, yet healthy, alternative to traditional cream-based sauces.
Dish 4
Avocado hummus dip
Avocado hummus adds a delicious twist to the classic chickpea dip by adding avocados to the mix. Blend canned chickpeas with ripe avocado flesh, along with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, cumin powder, salt, and pepper until smooth. Serve it chilled with pita bread slices or vegetable sticks like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers, making it perfect for parties and gatherings alike.
Dish 5
Grilled avocado halves with herbs
Grilling enhances the natural flavors of avocados while adding a smoky note. Simply cut avocados in half, remove the pit, brush the cut sides lightly with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and grill over medium heat for two to three minutes per side. This method gives you tender, slightly charred avocados, which can be topped with fresh herbs like parsley or *cilantro* before serving.