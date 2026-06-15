Turn avocados into these delicious savory meals

Dish 1

Avocado and black bean salad

This refreshing salad combines the creaminess of avocado with the hearty texture of black beans. Toss in some diced tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro for an extra burst of flavor. A simple dressing of lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper ties everything together. This dish is not only colorful but also packed with protein and fiber, making it a nutritious option for lunch or dinner.