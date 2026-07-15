5 bok choy recipes you'll love 

A quick stir-fry with bok choy makes for a healthy and tasty dish.

Just heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger, and toss in the bok choy.

Stir-fry for a few minutes until the leaves are wilted but still crisp. Add soy sauce and sesame oil for flavor.

This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles and can be made in under 15 minutes.