5 bok choy recipes you'll love
What's the story
Bok choy, with its crisp texture and mild flavor, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a number of savory recipes. During the monsoon season, when comfort food is a must, these five bok choy recipes can make your meals delightful. They are easy to prepare and highlight the natural taste of bok choy, making it an ideal ingredient for rainy days.
Stir-fry
Bok choy stir-fry delight
A quick stir-fry with bok choy makes for a healthy and tasty dish.
Just heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger, and toss in the bok choy.
Stir-fry for a few minutes until the leaves are wilted but still crisp. Add soy sauce and sesame oil for flavor.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles and can be made in under 15 minutes.
Soup
Creamy bok choy soup
A creamy bok choy soup is just what you need to warm up on a rainy day.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Add vegetable broth and chopped bok choy leaves to the pot. Let it simmer until the bok choy is tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture, and season with salt, and pepper to taste.
Fried rice
Bok choy fried rice
Bok choy fried rice is an easy way to use leftover rice while enjoying this leafy green vegetable.
Heat oil in a skillet, add chopped onions, carrots, and peas, then stir-fry until tender.
Add cooked rice, soy sauce, and chopped bok choy leaves. Stir-fry everything together until heated through for an effortless meal.
Salad
Spicy bok choy salad
For those who love some heat in their meals, try making a spicy bok choy salad!
Combine sliced bok choy and cucumber for a refreshing crunch.
Sprinkle in chili flakes or freshly chopped chilies to suit your taste, then drizzle with fresh lemon juice.
Toss gently to coat everything evenly while preserving the crisp texture of the vegetables.
Grilled wedges
Grilled bok choy wedges
Grilling brings out unique flavors within vegetables, like these grilled wedges made from halved heads of fresh green leafy types, such as baby pak choi (or Chinese cabbage).
Brush lightly with olive oil, season well, and then place directly onto preheated grill marks until charred and tender.
Serve alongside your favorite dipping sauce, if desired, for added enjoyment factor.