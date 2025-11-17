Horned melon: 5 savory dishes you'll love

African horned melon, or kiwano, is a unique fruit with a spiky exterior and bright green interior. While it is often used in sweet dishes, this versatile fruit can also be used in savory recipes. Its mildly tangy flavor and jelly-like texture make it an interesting ingredient for various culinary creations. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unexpected potential of African horned melon.

Dish 1 Horned melon salsa delight African horned melon salsa is a refreshing twist on the classic dish. Combine diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and the pulp of the horned melon for a vibrant salsa. The tangy taste of the melon complements the other ingredients perfectly, making it an ideal topping for tacos or a dip for tortilla chips.

Dish 2 Savory horned melon salad A savory salad with African horned melon can be both nutritious and delicious. Mix arugula or spinach with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and avocado. Add the melon pulp for a pop of color and flavor. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dressing. This salad is perfect as a light lunch or side dish.

Dish 3 Horned melon gazpacho twist Gazpacho gets an interesting twist when you add African horned melon to it. Blend ripe tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, garlic, and the melon pulp until smooth. Chill before serving to let the flavors meld together. This chilled soup is perfect for hot days when you want something refreshing yet satisfying.

Dish 4 Horned melon stir-fry fusion Incorporating African horned melon into stir-fry dishes adds an unexpected element to traditional recipes. Slice bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots thinly and stir-fry them over high heat with soy sauce and ginger paste. Add cubed horned melon towards the end of cooking time so that it retains its texture while absorbing some of the sauce's flavor.