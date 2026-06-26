Banana peel recipes that may surprise you
What's the story
Often discarded, banana peels are a treasure trove of culinary potential. They are not just nutritious but also lend a unique texture and flavor to various dishes. By using banana peels, you can cut down on food waste and try something new in the kitchen. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the versatility of banana peels, giving you an innovative way to use this often-overlooked ingredient.
Stir-fry
Banana peel stir-fry delight
Banana peel stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural flavors of the peel. Simply chop the banana peels into small pieces and saute them with garlic, onions, and your choice of vegetables. The result is a savory stir-fry that pairs well with rice or noodles. The banana peels add a subtle earthy flavor that complements other ingredients without overpowering them.
Curry
Spicy banana peel curry
A spicy banana peel curry is an exciting twist on traditional curries. Start by boiling banana peels until soft, then blend them into a smooth paste. Cook this paste with tomatoes, spices like cumin and coriander, and coconut milk for richness. This curry offers a unique taste experience while making use of what would otherwise be waste.
Tacos
Banana peel tacos with beans
For those looking for plant-based protein options, banana peel tacos make an interesting choice. Cooked banana peels can be seasoned with spices like paprika or chili powder and mixed with black beans or lentils for filling. Serve in taco shells topped with avocado slices or salsa for added flavor contrast.
Grilled wraps
Grilled banana peel wraps
Grilled banana peel wraps offer another creative way to use this ingredient in your meals at home. Just fill cleaned-out banana skins (after removing the fruit inside) with veggies like bell peppers, along with cheese if desired, before grilling them until crispy outside yet tender inside.
Soup
Savory banana peel soup
Savory banana peel soup provides warmth during cooler months ahead by blending peeled pieces into broth-based concoctions alongside herbs such as thyme or rosemary, enhancing overall aroma while providing nourishment too. Simmered over low heat, these flavors meld together seamlessly, resulting in a comforting bowlful ready to be enjoyed anytime needed most.