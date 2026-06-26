For those looking for plant-based protein options, banana peel tacos make an interesting choice

Banana peel recipes that may surprise you

By Vinita Jain 03:02 pm Jun 26, 202603:02 pm

What's the story

Often discarded, banana peels are a treasure trove of culinary potential. They are not just nutritious but also lend a unique texture and flavor to various dishes. By using banana peels, you can cut down on food waste and try something new in the kitchen. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the versatility of banana peels, giving you an innovative way to use this often-overlooked ingredient.