Tired of plain puffed rice? Try these 5 snack upgrades
What's the story
Murmura, or puffed rice, is a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of savory snacks. Light and easy to digest, it makes an ideal base for quick meals. Here are five creative murmura combinations that will make your day. Each one has its own unique flavors and textures, making your morning routine exciting.
Dish 1
Spicy murmura chaat
Spicy murmura chaat is a tangy and spicy snack option.
Just mix murmura with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves. Add some chaat masala, lemon juice, and salt to taste.
This combination gives you a burst of flavors with every bite..
Dish 2
Nutty murmura mix
For those who love a nutty flavor in their snack, this one is for you!
Mix murmura with roasted peanuts or cashews for added crunch and protein.
Add some salt and turmeric powder for seasoning.
This simple, yet satisfying, mix is perfect for those who enjoy the richness of nuts in their morning meal.
Dish 3
Sweet and savory murmura delight
This one combines sweet and savory elements by adding jaggery or honey to the basic murmura mix.
Add some roasted sesame seeds and a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness.
The result is a delightful combination that caters to both sweet and savory cravings at snack time.
Dish 4
Vegetable-packed murmura bowl
For a more wholesome option, add finely chopped vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and peas to your murmura bowl.
Toss it all together with spices like cumin powder and black pepper for an extra kick.
This vegetable-packed version not only adds nutrition but also makes your meal colorful.
Dish 5
Tangy lemon murmura twist
Give your regular murmura mix a tangy twist by adding freshly squeezed lemon juice on top before serving it up hot or cold (as per preference).
Sprinkle some black salt over everything else already included, like finely chopped onions or tomatoes, to enhance flavors even further without overpowering them too much, either way possible!