5 savory turnip kebab recipes to try

Though not very popular, turnips are a versatile root vegetable that can be transformed into delicious kebabs. These recipes provide a delightful twist on traditional kebabs, offering a savory and satisfying option for those looking to explore plant-based dishes. Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply want to try something new, these turnip kebab recipes are sure to impress with their unique flavors and textures.

Dish 1 Spiced turnip and potato kebabs Spiced turnip and potato kebabs bring together the earthy taste of turnips and the creaminess of potatoes. For preparation, dice equal parts of turnips and potatoes and marinate them in a mixture of olive oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper for half an hour. Skewer the vegetables alternatively and grill till tender and slightly charred. Mint chutney or yogurt dip complements this dish perfectly.

Dish 2 Herb-infused turnip kebabs Herb-infused turnip kebabs take the natural sweetness of turnips to a whole new level, thanks to fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley. Cut the turnips into cubes and toss them in olive oil combined with chopped herbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Let them marinate for at least 20 minutes before threading onto skewers. Grill over medium heat until golden brown on all sides.

Dish 3 Turnip tikka kebabs Turnip tikka kebabs give an Indian-inspired twist by adding spices like garam masala and paprika. Start by cutting the turnips into bite-sized pieces before marinating them in yogurt mixed with ginger-garlic paste, garam masala powder, paprika powder, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Let it sit for one hour before grilling till cooked through.

Dish 4 Lemon-garlic turnip skewers Lemon-garlic turnip skewers give zesty freshness a savory punch from garlic seasoning. Slice peeled raw turnips into thick rounds and coat each piece generously using lemon juice, minced garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Thread onto skewers and grill for about 10 minutes per side or until tender.