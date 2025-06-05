Cooking with coriander: 5 must-try dishes
What's the story
Fresh coriander leaves, popularly known as cilantro, are a versatile herb that can be used in a variety of cuisines around the globe.
Known for their distinctive aroma and flavor, these leaves can spice up the taste of many dishes.
Whether you want to add a fresh twist to your meals or simply love the unique flavor of coriander, here are five delicious dishes featuring this colorful herb.
Flavorful dip
Coriander mint chutney
Coriander mint chutney is a staple in almost every Indian household.
This chutney, prepared by grinding fresh coriander leaves with mint leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices, is so refreshing.
It tastes amazing with snacks such as samosas and pakoras or you can use it as a spread for sandwiches.
The blend of coriander and mint gives you a mouthful of flavors.
Aromatic side dish
Coriander rice delight
Coriander rice is an aromatic side dish that mixes cooked rice with fresh coriander paste.
The paste is prepared by grinding coriander leaves with garlic, ginger, and green chilies.
This dish is generally garnished with roasted cashews or almonds for added texture.
It makes for an amazing accompaniment to curries or grilled vegetables and lends a fragrant touch to any meal.
Warm comfort
Spicy coriander soup
If you love bold flavors in your food, spicy coriander soup is just the thing for you.
This soup contains fresh coriander leaves blended into a smooth puree with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and black pepper.
The combination gives you a warming bowl of soup with both spice and freshness in every sip.
Refreshing twist
Coriander potato salad
Coriander potato salad gives a refreshing twist to the classic potato salad recipe by mixing chopped fresh coriander along with boiled potatoes.
These are dressed in a yogurt or mayonnaise-based dressing, lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, lime juice, etc., adding zesty, tangy notes to it.
Making it an ideal summer picnic fare or barbecue side dish.
Herbaceous pasta
Zesty coriander pesto pasta
Zesty pesto pasta employs freshly made pesto sauce with basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil blended together, adding a generous amount of finely chopped cilantro, giving it a unique herbaceous flavor profile.
It's tossed over cooked pasta of choice, topped with grated cheese (optional), serving as a quick and easy meal option for busy weeknights.