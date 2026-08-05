5 Indian greens to look out for each season
What's the story
India's diverse climate and geography give rise to a variety of seasonal greens, which are an integral part of the local cuisines. These greens not only add flavor to the dishes but also come packed with essential nutrients. From summer to winter, each season brings its own unique greens, which are used in traditional recipes across the country. Here are five seasonal Indian greens that are a must-try for their taste and health benefits.
Tip 1
Amaranth leaves: A nutrient powerhouse
Amaranth leaves, or chaulai, are a staple in many Indian households.
Available during the monsoon, these leaves are rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C.
They can be used in curries or simply sautéed with spices for a quick dish.
Their slightly earthy flavor goes well with lentils and rice dishes.
Tip 2
Bathua: A winter delicacy
Bathua, or lamb's quarters, is another winter green that is loved for its unique taste and nutritional value.
Rich in iron and oxalic acid, bathua is great for digestion.
It is commonly used to prepare parathas or added to soups.
The mild flavor of bathua makes it a versatile ingredient that goes well with a variety of spices.
Tip 3
Mustard greens: Bold flavor profile
Mustard greens, or sarson, are widely consumed in northern India during the winter months.
Famous for their bold, peppery taste, they are commonly used to prepare the famous dish sarson da saag.
These greens are rich in vitamins K and C, and folate.
They taste best when paired with makki di roti (corn flatbread), making for a hearty meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.
Tip 4
Colocasia leaves: Versatile ingredient
Colocasia leaves, or arbi ke patte, are used in various regional cuisines across India.
Available during the monsoon season, these leaves are rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants.
They are commonly used to prepare patra or aloo vadi by wrapping spiced gram flour batter in them before steaming or frying.
Tip 5
Spinach: Year-round favorite
While spinach is available year-round due to its adaptability to different climates, it is particularly abundant during the cooler months in India.
Spinach is loved for its versatility, being added to everything from soups to salads or cooked down into purees like palak paneer.
Its mild taste complements other ingredients while providing a good dose of iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C.