Give your natural hair a stylish twist with these looks
What's the story
African hair is naturally beautiful and versatile, but it can be difficult to style at times. However, with the right techniques, you can achieve stunning looks that not only enhance your natural beauty but also add volume and texture. Here are five secret hair twists that can transform your locks into a work of art, perfect for any occasion.
Tip 1
The classic two-strand twist
The classic two-strand twist is a simple, yet effective way to add volume and definition to African hair.
By dividing the hair into two sections and twisting them around each other, you create a pattern that enhances natural curls.
This style is perfect for those looking for low-maintenance options while still achieving a polished look.
It works well on both wet and dry hair, making it versatile for different preferences.
Tip 2
Bantu knots for bold style
Bantu knots are another creative way to style African hair.
These small, coiled buns add a bold touch and can be worn as a statement hairstyle or as a base for other styles.
They provide great definition and can be left in overnight for best results.
Bantu knots are ideal for adding volume at the roots while giving an edgy look.
Tip 3
Flat twists as an alternative
Flat twists serve as an excellent alternative to traditional braids. They involve twisting two sections of hair flat against the scalp, creating a sleek appearance with added texture.
Flat twists are particularly beneficial for those with shorter hair, as they provide a neat finish without requiring much length.
This style can be worn casually or dressed up for formal occasions.
Tip 4
Rope twists for added texture
Rope twists give an added texture by twisting two sections of hair together like a rope.
This technique gives a defined curl pattern that lasts longer than most other styles.
Rope twists are great if you want to experiment with different lengths and volumes without committing to permanent changes like cutting or coloring.
Tip 5
Senegalese twists: Long-lasting elegance
Senegalese twists are famous for their elegance and durability.
They involve adding synthetic hair extensions to natural strands, which gives length and volume to the hair.
This style is perfect for those who want low-maintenance yet elegant options, as it can last up to eight weeks with proper care.
Senegalese twists give you the best of both worlds: beauty and convenience.