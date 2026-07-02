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These aromatic seeds are the heart of Indian cuisine

By Simran Jeet 03:09 pm Jul 02, 202603:09 pm

What's the story

Indian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices. However, it is not just the spices that make it so unique. A number of seeds play an important role in elevating the taste of many dishes. These seeds are often overlooked, but they are essential to get the authentic taste of Indian food. Here are five seeds that are a must-have in every Indian kitchen.