These aromatic seeds are the heart of Indian cuisine
What's the story
Indian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices. However, it is not just the spices that make it so unique. A number of seeds play an important role in elevating the taste of many dishes. These seeds are often overlooked, but they are essential to get the authentic taste of Indian food. Here are five seeds that are a must-have in every Indian kitchen.
#1
Mustard seeds for a spicy kick
Mustard seeds are a staple in Indian cooking, commonly used for tempering. They give a pungent and slightly bitter taste that goes well with vegetables and lentils. These seeds can be black, brown, or yellow, with the black ones being the spiciest. When tempered in hot oil, mustard seeds pop and release their flavor, enhancing the dish's overall taste.
#2
Cumin seeds for earthy aroma
Cumin seeds lend an earthy aroma and nutty flavor to food. They are commonly used in both whole and ground forms. Cumin is known to enhance the taste of curries and rice dishes by adding depth to the flavors. Roasting cumin seeds before using them can enhance their aroma even more.
#3
Fenugreek seeds for slight bitterness
Fenugreek seeds have a distinct, slightly bitter taste, which balances other flavors in a dish. These seeds are commonly used in pickles and curries to add complexity to the taste. Fenugreek also has medicinal properties, making it a healthy addition to your diet. Soaking fenugreek seeds before using them can reduce bitterness and make them easier to digest.
#4
Coriander seeds for citrus notes
Coriander seeds provide citrusy notes that brighten up many Indian dishes. They are commonly used whole or ground as a spice mix, or as part of a curry base. Coriander goes well with other spices like cumin and turmeric, making it an essential ingredient in many recipes.
#5
Fennel seeds for sweet undertones
Fennel seeds have sweet undertones with hints of licorice flavoring them naturally. They are often chewed after meals as a mouth freshener, and they also add sweetness when added while cooking. This sweetness balances out spicy elements found within certain recipes, such as biryani or pulao.