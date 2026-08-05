5 seeds you must eat for a healthy heart
What's the story
The monsoon season brings a host of fresh seeds that can be extremely beneficial for heart health. These seeds are packed with nutrients that can help maintain cardiovascular wellness. Including them in your diet during this time can be an easy and effective way to boost heart health. Here are five such seeds that you can add to your monsoon diet for a healthier heart.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds: A fiber powerhouse
Flaxseeds are loaded with fiber, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels and improving heart health.
They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and improve heart function.
Adding flaxseeds to your diet can be as simple as sprinkling them over salads, or adding them to smoothies.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds: Omega-3 rich
Chia seeds are another great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for your heart.
They also have antioxidants that protect the heart from oxidative stress.
You can soak chia seeds in water or juice and consume them as a refreshing drink, or add them to yogurt for an extra nutrient boost.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds: Magnesium source
Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, a mineral that plays a vital role in keeping your heart healthy by regulating blood pressure and supporting muscle function.
These seeds also contain zinc and antioxidants, which promote overall cardiovascular health.
You can roast pumpkin seeds with some spices for a tasty snack or add them to your granola for some extra crunch.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds: Vitamin E boost
Sunflower seeds are loaded with vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals.
This vitamin is essential for keeping your arteries healthy and preventing plaque buildup.
You can eat sunflower seeds raw or roasted as a snack, or use them as a topping on soups and salads.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds: Heart-friendly lignans
Sesame seeds contain lignans, which have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.
These tiny but powerful seeds also provide calcium and iron, which are essential for overall well-being.
You can add sesame seeds to baked goods or use them as a garnish on stir-fries for added flavor and nutrition.