5 must-visit Irish islands

Ireland is dotted with many tranquil islands where you can escape the city life. Ideal for those looking for some peace and quiet amidst breathtaking landscapes, these islands are all about lush greenery, rugged coastlines, and unique charm. Be it exploring historical places or simply being one with the nature, these serene Irish islands offer the perfect setting for a peaceful getaway.

#1 Inis Meain: A quiet retreat One of the beautiful Aran Islands, Inis Meain provides a peaceful getaway with its unspoiled terrain and the traditional Irish culture. Less touristy than its counterparts, the island makes for a perfect destination for those seeking solitude. You could stroll through stone-walled fields, discover ancient forts and enjoy stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Its small population also guarantees a peaceful environment where you can relax.

#2 Achill Island: Nature's haven Achill Island is famous for its dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and rolling hills. Ireland's largest offshore island, Achill Island offers plenty of activities including hiking, cycling, and water sports. Achill Island's Keem Bay is especially popular for its crystal clear waters and stunning scenery. The island also has several historical sites such as megalithic tombs and deserted villages that make it an alluring peaceful getaway.

#3 Valentia Island: Historical exploration Valentia Island also has a lot of historic significance as it played a part in transatlantic communication history with the first successful telegraph cable laid here in 1858. You can discover this history at the Valentia Heritage Centre or go on scenic drives around the island's rugged coastline, dotted with lighthouses and cliffs, to get breathtaking views over Dingle Bay.