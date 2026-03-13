Why sesame seeds matter in African culture

Sesame seeds have been a part of African cuisine and culture for centuries. The tiny seeds are not just a source of nutrition but also a part of several traditions and practices across the continent. From being added to dishes to being used in rituals, sesame seeds have a rich history that reflects the diversity of African cultures. Here are five traditions that highlight the significance of sesame seeds in Africa .

Oil extraction Sesame seed oil extraction In many African communities, extracting oil from sesame seeds is a common practice. The process involves grinding the seeds into a paste and then pressing them to extract oil. This oil is used for cooking and as a dressing for various dishes. The tradition highlights the importance of sesame in daily life and its contribution to local economies.

Grinding Techniques Sesame seed grinding techniques Grinding sesame seeds into a paste or powder is another common practice across Africa. This technique is used to prepare sauces, soups, and other dishes. Traditionally, stones or mortars were used for grinding, but modern methods have also been adopted. The technique varies from region to region, reflecting local preferences and culinary styles.

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Cultural rituals Cultural significance in rituals In several African cultures, sesame seeds are used in rituals and ceremonies. They are often seen as symbols of fertility and prosperity. During weddings or harvest festivals, sesame seeds may be sprinkled or offered as part of blessings or prayers. This tradition highlights the spiritual connection many communities have with this humble seed.

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Traditional dishes Incorporating sesame in traditional dishes Sesame seeds are also a key ingredient in many traditional African dishes. They are often used as toppings or mixed into doughs for bread and pastries. In some regions, they are roasted before being added to enhance flavor. This culinary use shows how versatile sesame can be in enhancing taste and texture.