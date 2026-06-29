Seated leg lifts strengthen your legs and improve circulation while sitting at your desk

5 quick desk exercises for a stress-free day

By Vinita Jain 07:25 pm Jun 29, 202607:25 pm

What's the story

In today's fast-paced world, stress is a common companion for most of us. However, incorporating simple desk exercises can be an effective way to alleviate stress and improve well-being. These exercises are easy to perform, require minimal space, and can be done in short bursts throughout the day. By integrating these movements into your routine, you can enhance your physical health and mental clarity.