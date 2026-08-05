5 simple tricks for instant hair volume
What's the story
Creating instant hair volume can be a game-changer for those looking to add some bounce and fullness to their locks. Whether you are preparing for a special occasion or just want to switch up your daily look, these five tricks can help you achieve that desired lift without much effort. With simple techniques and accessible products, you can transform flat hair into a voluminous mane in no time.
Tip 1
Use of volumizing shampoo
A volumizing shampoo is specifically designed to lift the roots and add body to limp hair.
It works by removing excess oil and product buildup that can weigh hair down.
When used regularly, it helps create a foundation for volume by making each strand lighter and more manageable.
Pairing it with a matching conditioner can further enhance its effects, without weighing down your hair.
Tip 2
Blow-dry upside down
Blow-drying your hair upside down is an easy trick to add volume at the roots.
By flipping your head over while drying, you encourage natural lift at the base of your hair.
Use a round brush to lift sections of hair as you dry them for extra bounce.
This method works best on damp hair before styling products are applied.
Tip 3
Tease your roots gently
Teasing, or backcombing, is a classic technique to add instant volume at the roots.
Take small sections of hair near the crown, and gently backcomb with a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush.
Make sure not to overdo it to avoid tangles or damage.
Finish off by smoothing over the top layer with a brush for a polished look while keeping the added height intact.
Tip 4
Apply volumizing mousse or spray
Volumizing mousse or spray can be applied directly onto damp hair before styling for added lift and hold throughout the day.
These products are designed to thicken each strand, giving an illusion of fuller locks without making them stiff or sticky when applied correctly from roots to tips.
Tip 5
Use hot rollers or curling iron
Hot rollers or curling irons can be used creatively not just for curls but also for volume boost.
Wrap sections around them loosely, focusing mainly on roots if you want more lift, rather than tight curls.
Leave them in place until cool, then remove gently, tousling lightly with fingers to separate strands, achieving natural-looking waves with added fullness.