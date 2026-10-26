5 easy updos to try with natural curly hair
What's the story
African hair is versatile and beautiful, but it can be tricky to style, especially if you are just starting out. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can create stunning updos that highlight your natural beauty. Here are five beginner-friendly updos that are easy to achieve and maintain. These styles are not only practical but also celebrate the uniqueness of African hair texture.
Tip 1
The classic high puff
The high puff is a go-to style for many looking for a quick yet chic look.
Start by stretching your hair with a band or scarf overnight.
Once stretched, gather all your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with a soft band.
Use an old T-shirt or a microfiber towel to gently fluff out any frizz.
This style requires minimal products and is perfect for any occasion.
Tip 2
Twisted bun delight
Twisted buns are elegant and easy to do.
Part your hair into two sections, and twist each section from root to tip.
Once twisted, wrap each section around itself to form two buns on either side of your head, or one bun at the back, depending on your preference.
Secure with bobby pins or small elastics.
This style keeps your hair neat while looking sophisticated.
Tip 3
Braided crown elegance
A braided crown gives you an elegant look without much effort.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, then create two braids on each side of your head, starting from the front and working towards the back.
Once done, wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
This style works well for special occasions or everyday wear.
Tip 4
Simple flat twists updo
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but easier to do as they involve twisting two strands of hair flat against the scalp instead of weaving them under each other like cornrows would do.
Part your dampened hair into sections, twist each section tightly along the scalp, and pin them up in a desired shape, like a bun or a ponytail, at the nape of the neck.