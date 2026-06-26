Simple rice dishes made better with thyme
What's the story
Thyme is a versatile herb that can elevate the simplest of dishes with its aromatic flavor. When paired with rice, it makes for a delightful combination that can be enjoyed by anyone looking for a quick yet satisfying meal. Here are five spiced rice dishes with thyme that you can whip up in no time, each offering a unique twist on this classic herb.
Dish 1
Thyme and lemon rice delight
Thyme and lemon rice is a refreshing dish that combines the zesty flavor of lemon with the earthy notes of thyme. To make this dish, cook some rice until fluffy, then add freshly squeezed lemon juice, chopped thyme leaves, and a pinch of salt. The result is a light and fragrant rice dish that goes well with any main course or can be enjoyed on its own.
Dish 2
Mediterranean thyme rice bowl
A Mediterranean twist on spiced rice, this bowl features cooked rice tossed with diced tomatoes, olives, and cucumbers. Add olive oil, lemon juice, and dried thyme for an extra layer of flavor. This colorful dish not only looks appetizing but also provides a balanced mix of textures and flavors that are sure to please your palate.
Dish 3
Creamy thyme mushroom risotto
For those who love creamy textures in their meals, try making a mushroom risotto infused with thyme. Start by sauteing mushrooms in butter until golden brown. Gradually add Arborio rice while stirring continuously. Slowly add vegetable broth until the rice is creamy yet firm to the bite. Finish off by adding grated Parmesan cheese along with fresh thyme leaves for an aromatic finish.
Dish 4
Spicy Thai-inspired thyme fried rice
Give your regular fried rice a spicy twist by adding Thai-inspired flavors with the goodness of thyme. Start by frying garlic and ginger in oil before adding cooked jasmine or basmati rice. Toss in soy sauce, chili flakes (or fresh chilies), peas, carrots, and chopped green onions. Finally, sprinkle generously with dried or fresh thyme leaves for an aromatic kick.
Dish 5
Sweet potato thyme pilaf
Sweet potato pilaf with thyme is perfect if you want something hearty yet healthy. Sauté diced sweet potatoes until tender, then add basmati or long-grain brown rice. Pour vegetable broth over it, season with salt, pepper, and dried thyme. Simmer until the liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and garnish with toasted nuts or seeds for added crunch.