Give your regular fried rice a spicy twist by adding Thai-inspired flavors with the goodness of thyme

Simple rice dishes made better with thyme

By Vinita Jain 03:27 pm Jun 26, 202603:27 pm

What's the story

Thyme is a versatile herb that can elevate the simplest of dishes with its aromatic flavor. When paired with rice, it makes for a delightful combination that can be enjoyed by anyone looking for a quick yet satisfying meal. Here are five spiced rice dishes with thyme that you can whip up in no time, each offering a unique twist on this classic herb.