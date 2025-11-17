5 spicy chilla recipes to kickstart your day

Chilla, a popular Indian breakfast dish, is made with gram flour and spices. It can be made spicy by adding different ingredients. Here are five spicy chilla recipes that will add a kick to your morning meals. Each recipe is easy to make and uses common ingredients, making them perfect for a quick breakfast option.

Dish 1 Spinach and green chili chilla Spinach and green chili chilla is a nutritious option that packs the goodness of spinach with the heat of green chilies. Blend fresh spinach leaves with green chilies to make a smooth paste. Mix this paste with gram flour, salt, and water to form a batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. This chilla is rich in iron and vitamin C, making it an excellent choice for a healthy breakfast.

Dish 2 Tomato and red chili chilla Tomato and red chili chilla brings the tanginess of tomatoes and the spiciness of red chilies together. Finely chop tomatoes and mix them with red chili powder, gram flour, salt, and water to make a batter. Pour the batter onto a hot griddle and cook until crisp from both sides. Tomatoes add flavor and moisture to the chilla, while red chilies give it a fiery touch.

Dish 3 Onion and black pepper chilla Onion and black pepper chilla has the aromatic flavor of onions with the subtle heat of black pepper. Finely chop onions and mix them with freshly ground black pepper, gram flour, salt, and water to make a batter. Spread the batter on a hot griddle like pancakes, cooking till both sides are golden brown. This chilla is perfect if you want something simple yet flavorful.

Dish 4 Capsicum (bell pepper) chilla Capsicum chillas add the sweetness of bell peppers with spices for a balanced taste profile. Finely chop capsicum/bell peppers, and mix with cumin seeds powder, turmeric powder, salt, and gram flour to achieve batter consistency. Cook on a griddle until crispy edges form, serving hot with chutney or yogurt dip for added flavor enhancement.