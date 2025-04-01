5 standing desk exercises for a better posture
Standing desks have become the latest trend in workspaces, thanks to their many health benefits.
But standing isn't enough to maintain good posture. Adding certain exercises can improve your posture alignment and discomfort.
Here are five simple yet effective standing desk exercises that can seamlessly be added to your daily routine for better posture and overall well-being.
Shoulder blade squeeze
The shoulder blade squeeze is an easy exercise that strengthens your upper back muscles, which are essential for good posture.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms on your side.
Slowly pull your shoulder blades together, as if you want to hold a pencil between them.
Hold for five seconds before releasing.
Repeat the exercise ten times through the day to counteract slouching.
Neck stretch
Neck stretches can relieve tension and improve alignment in the cervical spine region.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, and gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides. Repeat this stretch thrice on each side to relieve stiffness and maintain proper neck alignment.
Calf raises
Calf raises are great for boosting circulation and strengthening lower leg muscles, which help in stabilizing your posture overall.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, close to a stable surface to hold onto for balance if necessary.
Slowly rise onto the balls of your feet, lifting your heels off the ground, lowering back down slowly.
Aim for three sets of 10 reps through the day to improve muscle endurance in your legs.
Hip flexor stretch
The hip flexor stretch targets hip tightness which often occurs from sitting or standing without much variety of movement.
Start by stepping one foot forward into a lunge position, with both knees slightly bent.
Make sure the front knee doesn't go past the toes, keeping the back leg straight behind you without locking it out at the knee joint either way around.
Hold for twenty seconds per side, minimum twice daily.
Torso twist
Torso twists activate core muscles, aiding spinal alignment during extended hours at stand-up desks.
Start facing forward, hands on hips, and twist your torso left and right, alternating each time.
Do this full circle motion six times per session, ideally every hour to fit in your schedule.