5 street-style appam breakfast ideas to try

Appam, a popular South Indian dish, is famous for its soft, fluffy texture and delicate coconut flavor. This street-style breakfast is a go-to option for many, thanks to its simplicity and taste. Be it a busy morning or a leisurely weekend brunch, appam makes for a versatile meal that can be paired with various sides. Here are five delightful appam breakfast ideas that will make your mornings special.

Traditional pairing Classic appam with coconut milk A classic way to enjoy appam is with warm coconut milk. The creamy texture of the coconut milk goes perfectly with the soft appams, making for a comforting breakfast. You can sweeten the coconut milk with jaggery or sugar, depending on your taste. This combination is not only delicious but also filling, giving you the energy to kickstart your day.

Savory delight Appam with vegetable stew For those who prefer savory breakfasts, pairing appam with vegetable stew is an excellent choice. The stew usually consists of mixed vegetables cooked in a coconut-based gravy, adding rich flavors to the mild taste of appam. This combination makes for a nutritious meal that is both satisfying and wholesome.

Sweet treat Appam with banana and sugar For a sweet twist on traditional appam breakfast, try serving it with sliced bananas and a sprinkle of sugar. The natural sweetness of bananas complements the subtle flavors of the appam perfectly. This simple yet delightful combination makes for an easy-to-prepare option that is perfect for those who enjoy sweet breakfasts.

Flavorful addition Appam topped with jaggery syrup Adding jaggery syrup to your appam can take its taste to a whole new level. The rich, caramel-like flavor of jaggery goes well with the soft texture of appams, making for an indulgent breakfast option. Just drizzle some warm jaggery syrup over your appam before serving it, and enjoy every bite.