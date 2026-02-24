If you love dhokla, you must try these variations

Dhokla is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. The steamed fermented rice and chickpea flour snack is light, nutritious, and can be made quickly. Street-style dhokla breakfasts are especially loved for their taste and convenience. Here are five street-style dhokla breakfasts that are sure to tantalize your taste buds and give you a quick yet delicious start to the day.

#1 Classic khaman dhokla Khaman dhokla is a soft, spongy version of the traditional dhokla. It is made with gram flour and fermented batter. This street-style breakfast is usually topped with mustard seeds, green chilies, and coriander leaves for an added flavor. Khaman dhokla is often served with chutneys made from mint or tamarind, making it an irresistible morning treat.

#2 Rawa dhokla delight Rawa dhokla is a variation that uses semolina instead of gram flour. This gives the dish a slightly different texture, while retaining the lightness of traditional dhokla. Rawa dhokla is usually garnished with grated coconut and coriander leaves, giving it an added crunch and freshness. It is a great option for those who prefer a coarser texture in their breakfast.

#3 Spicy dhokla twist For those who like their breakfast with a kick, spicy dhokla is an ideal choice. This version has more green chilies and spices added to the batter before steaming. The result is a flavorful, spicy treat that can be enjoyed with yogurt or sweet chutneys to balance out the heat.

#4 Vegetable dhokla fusion Vegetable dhokla adds grated carrots, peas, or spinach to the batter before steaming. This not only adds color but also boosts the nutritional value of the dish. The vegetables blend seamlessly into the fluffy texture of the dhokla, making it a wholesome option for health-conscious foodies.