This quintessential Gujarati snack is a delicious breakfast item!

A popular Gujarati snack, khakhra is a thin cracker made from roasted whole wheat flour. It is crispy, light, and can be enjoyed with a variety of accompaniments. From savory to sweet, khakhras can be prepared in a number of ways. Here are five street-style khakhra breakfasts that will take your morning meal to the next level.

#1 Masala khakhra delight Masala khakhra is a spicy version of the classic snack. Prepared with a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric, this variant gives a flavorful punch to your breakfast. It is usually served with green chutney or yogurt for an extra zest. The combination of spices makes it an ideal choice for those who love bold flavors in their morning meal.

#2 Jeera khakhra crunch Jeera khakhra is all about the subtle flavor of cumin seeds. Lightly spiced and aromatic, this variant is perfect for those who prefer milder tastes. Jeera khakhra can be enjoyed plain or with pickle or curd on the side. Its simple yet satisfying taste makes it a favorite among many street food lovers.

#3 Palak Khakhra Twist Palak khakhra adds a healthy twist by mixing spinach puree into the dough before roasting. This not only gives the khakhra a vibrant green color but also adds nutritional value with added iron and vitamins from spinach. A perfect option for health-conscious people who don't want to compromise on taste.

#4 Methi khakhra goodness Methi khakhra brings the goodness of fenugreek leaves into the mix, giving it a slightly bitter yet aromatic flavor profile. This variant is especially good for digestion and is widely loved for its unique taste. Methi khakhra tastes best when paired with jaggery or honey, which balances its bitterness and makes for a delightful breakfast option.