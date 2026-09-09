Bored of plain oats? Try these masala oat recipes
What's the story
Masala oats are a popular breakfast choice, especially in India, owing to their versatility and health benefits. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with a range of spices and vegetables. Here are five street-style masala oats recipes that give you a taste of the vibrant flavors of Indian street food. Each recipe is unique, giving you a different taste of this beloved dish.
Dish 1
Spicy vegetable masala oats
Spicy vegetable masala oats is a hearty breakfast option loaded with fresh vegetables.
To make this dish, cook oats with water or milk until soft.
In a separate pan, sauté onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and peas with cumin seeds and mustard seeds.
Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala for flavor.
Mix the cooked oats with the vegetable mixture, and garnish with coriander leaves.
Dish 2
Tangy lemon masala oats
Lemon masala oats is a refreshing twist on the classic recipe.
Start by cooking oats in water with salt until soft.
In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, and green chilies.
Add cooked oats to this mixture, along with lemon juice for tanginess.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added flavor.
Dish 3
Cheesy masala oats delight
For those who love cheese, cheesy masala oats is an indulgent treat.
Cook oats as usual in water or milk until creamy.
In a skillet, sauté onions with garlic paste until golden brown. Add chopped bell peppers and carrots, along with red chili flakes, for spice.
Stir in cooked oats and grated cheese until melted into the mixture.
Dish 4
Tomato basil masala oats
Tomato basil masala oats give an Italian twist to Indian flavors by adding basil leaves into the mix.
Cook oats in vegetable broth instead of water for added depth of flavor.
Sauté chopped tomatoes with garlic cloves until soft, before adding dried oregano seasoning powder, along with salt according to taste preferences.
Finally, mix everything before serving hot.
Dish 5
Coconut curry masala oats
Coconut curry masala oats are perfect if you want something creamy yet spicy at the same time.
Cook the plain old-fashioned rolled oats in coconut milk instead of water. This gives a rich texture.
In a separate pan, fry onions, ginger, garlic, and curry paste. Add the cooked oat mixture and stir well.
Serve hot, topped with sliced spring onions.