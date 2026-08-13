5 stuffed parathas to make your breakfast more exciting
What's the story
Parathas are a staple in many Indian households, especially for breakfast. These stuffed flatbreads are versatile and can be paired with a variety of sides. While street vendors offer delicious and affordable options, making them at home can be equally rewarding and economical. Here are five street-style paratha breakfasts that you can easily prepare at home, saving money without compromising on taste.
Tip 1
Aloo paratha with pickle
Aloo paratha is a classic favorite that is loved for its simple potato filling.
To prepare this dish, boil potatoes and mash them well. Add spices like cumin, coriander powder, and chili powder for flavor.
Roll out the dough into a flat circle, place the filling in the center, and fold it over before rolling it out again.
Serve hot with pickle for an authentic street-style experience.
Tip 2
Paneer paratha with yogurt
Paneer paratha makes for a protein-rich breakfast option.
Grate fresh paneer and mix it with spices such as garam masala and salt.
Similar to aloo paratha, roll out the dough, stuff it with the paneer mixture, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown.
Pair it with yogurt to balance the spices and add creaminess.
Tip 3
Gobhi paratha with curd
Gobhi paratha is another popular choice, thanks to its cauliflower filling.
Grate cauliflower finely, and mix with spices like turmeric and ajwain (carom seeds) for flavor.
Stuff the dough as usual, and cook on medium heat until crisp on both sides.
Serve with curd for added tanginess.
Tip 4
Methi paratha with butter
Methi (fenugreek leaves) adds a unique flavor to parathas and provides health benefits too.
Chop fresh methi leaves finely, and mix them into your dough along with salt or other spices of your choice, such as amchur powder (dried mango powder), if desired, before cooking them on a tawa (griddle).
Top with butter after cooking, if preferred, before serving.
Tip 5
Mixed vegetable paratha
For those who love variety, mixed vegetable parathas are the way to go.
Combine grated carrots, peas, and beans into a single filling mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Roll out each piece separately, cook them one by one, and serve hot.
This way, you can enjoy a hearty breakfast with your loved ones, making it a perfect start to the day.