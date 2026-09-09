These bow hairstyles can instantly dress up your look
What's the story
Bow hairstyles are a timeless classic that can add elegance and charm to any occasion. Whether you are looking for a simple yet sophisticated look or something more elaborate, bow hairstyles offer versatility and style. From casual outings to formal events, these hairstyles can be adapted to suit your personal taste and hair type. Here are five stunning bow hairstyles that can elevate your look effortlessly.
#1
Classic high bow
The classic high bow is perfect for those who want to make a statement.
This hairstyle involves tying the hair up high on the head and creating a large bow with the length of the hair.
It is ideal for formal occasions or when you want to add some drama to your look.
The high bow gives an illusion of height and can be paired with elegant dresses or tailored outfits.
#2
Low side bow
The low side bow is a more relaxed version of the classic high bow. It involves tying the hair low on one side of the head, creating a subtle, yet chic, appearance.
This hairstyle is perfect for casual outings or daytime events where you want to keep things simple, yet stylish.
The low side bow adds an element of sophistication without being too overpowering.
#3
Double bows
For those who love playful styles, double bows are a fun option.
This hairstyle involves creating two separate bows on either side of the head or one on top of another.
Double bows work well with medium to long hair and can be worn for both casual and semi-formal occasions. They add a youthful touch while maintaining elegance.
#4
Messy bow bun
The messy bow bun combines comfort and style by giving you an effortlessly chic look.
This hairstyle has loosely tied hair in a bun shape at the back or side of the head, with strands left out for an untidy effect.
The messy bow bun is perfect for everyday wear, as well as relaxed gatherings, where comfort meets fashion.
#5
Sleek low bow
The sleek low bow gives a polished and refined look, perfect for professional settings, formal events, or both.
The hair is pulled back tightly into a low ponytail, tied with a ribbon to resemble a perfect bow shape.
This hairstyle is ideal for those who prefer a clean and sophisticated appearance without any fuss.