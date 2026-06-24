5 curly bun styles you'll love
What's the story
Curly buns are the perfect combination of elegance and ease, making them the go-to choice for any occasion. Be it a wedding, a formal event, or just a day out, these buns can be styled to perfection with the right accessories. Here are five stunning curly bun styles that you can amp up with accessories to make heads turn.
Style 1
Classic curly chignon with pearls
The classic curly chignon is an evergreen style that goes well with any outfit. By adding pearl accessories, you can make it even more sophisticated. Pearls can be pinned around the bun or used as a hairband to keep the curls in place. This style is just perfect for formal events where you want to look classy without going overboard.
Style 2
Messy curly bun with floral clips
A messy curly bun gives off a relaxed vibe but can be dressed up with floral clips. These clips can be placed randomly throughout the bun, giving it a playful yet chic look. Perfect for outdoor weddings or garden parties, this style gives you the best of both worlds: casual comfort and floral elegance.
Style 3
High curly top knot with jeweled pins
The high curly top knot is a bold choice that screams confidence. Adding jeweled pins not only keeps the hair in place but also adds a touch of glamour. This style works perfectly for evening events or parties, where you want your hairstyle to be as striking as your outfit.
Style 4
Low curly bun with satin ribbon
A low curly bun is all about understated elegance. By adding a satin ribbon, you can amp up its charm without taking away from its simplicity. The ribbon can be tied around the base of the bun or used as an elegant headband. This style is perfect for those who prefer subtle sophistication.
Style 5
Side-swept curly bun with hair vine
The side-swept curly bun is all about romance and grace. By adding a delicate hair vine, you can amp up its charm even more. The vine can be placed across the front or back of the head, giving it an ethereal look. This hairstyle is perfect for weddings or any event where you want to look like you just walked out of a fairy tale.