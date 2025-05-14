What's the story

If you are planning a trip to Iceland, famous for its breathtaking landscapes and natural wonders, then you're in for a treat!

But if you want to experience nature, but mindful of your carbon footprint, eco-lodges will be the perfect accommodation option for you.

With an emphasis on sustainability, these lodges will offer you a comfortable stay amidst Iceland's stunning scenery.

Here are five eco-lodges that can enhance your visit to this beautiful country.