Sustainable stays: 5 best eco-lodges in Iceland
What's the story
If you are planning a trip to Iceland, famous for its breathtaking landscapes and natural wonders, then you're in for a treat!
But if you want to experience nature, but mindful of your carbon footprint, eco-lodges will be the perfect accommodation option for you.
With an emphasis on sustainability, these lodges will offer you a comfortable stay amidst Iceland's stunning scenery.
Here are five eco-lodges that can enhance your visit to this beautiful country.
Geothermal power
Lodge with geothermal energy
This lodge uses geothermal energy for heating and electricity, minimizing its carbon footprint considerably.
Situated near hot springs, it also allows guests to indulge in natural thermal baths.
The lodge is constructed using sustainable materials and also offers educational tours on geothermal energy use in Iceland.
Solar energy
Solar-powered retreat
Nestled in the middle of nowhere, this retreat uses solar power to meet its energy needs.
It has big windows that allow for maximum natural light and a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside.
During their stay, guests can also participate in workshops on solar technology and sustainable living practices.
Fjordside stay
Eco-friendly cabin by the fjord
Perched by a serene fjord, this eco-friendly cabin is built with locally sourced materials to minimize its environmental footprint by a long shot.
It utilizes renewable energy from wind and solar power, making its operations sustainable.
Guests can explore the beauty of nearby hiking trails and learn about local conservation efforts through organized nature walks, deepening their ties with nature.
Farm living
Sustainable farm stay experience
This farm stay mixes traditional Icelandic farming with modern sustainability practices.
Here, guests can explore organic farming methods and help with daily farm activities. These include harvesting vegetables and feeding animals.
The farm runs on renewable energy sources, indicating its dedication toward sustainable operations. It also employs waste reduction techniques to cut down on its environmental impact further.
Remote Escape
Off-grid wilderness lodge
Tucked far into Iceland's wilderness, this off-grid lodge provides an escape from the urban life, without foregoing eco-friendly principles.
It uses wind turbines to generate electricity and has composting toilets to minimize water usage.
Guests are invited to connect with nature through activities like bird watching or stargazing, without leaving a trace behind.