5 styles pairing perfectly with cropped blazers

Cropped blazers are the key pieces that give any look a chic, modern twist. Perfect for office or casual outings, they go well with different styles to amp up your look. How about we take a look at five perfect pairings for cropped blazers that will make sure you make a stylish statement wherever you go?

Tailored fit High-waisted trousers High-waisted trousers are the perfect match for cropped blazers, as they make for a well-balanced silhouette. The high waist elongates the legs, while the cropped blazer structures the upper half. This combination is perfect for formal and semi-formal occasions alike, as it gives a polished look without compromising on comfort.

Feminine flair Midi skirts Pairing cropped blazers with midi skirts brings out a feminine flair that's both elegant and trendy. The midi skirt's length harmonizes well with the shorter blazer, creating an effortlessly chic ensemble. This style is perfect for brunches or casual outings where you want to maintain sophistication without being overly formal.

Casual chic Skinny jeans Going for a more relaxed yet stylish look? We say, skinny jeans are the best bet you can make with cropped blazers. The fitted nature of skinny jeans go hand-in-hand with the structured blazer, providing a sleek, modern-day appearance. Plus, this combo works perfectly for casual Fridays at work or weekend get-togethers.

Effortless elegance A-line dresses Cropped blazers over A-line dresses serve effortless elegance, perfect for any occasion. The flared silhouette of A-line dresses go hand-in-hand with the tailored cut of cropped blazers, making it a combination that's both comfortable and chic. Plus, it's great for events where you want to look put-together without much effort.