5 styles pairing with button-down shirts

Button-down shirts are a summer essential, combining comfort and style for all occasions. Be it for work or casual outings, teaming the right stuff with them can up your fashion game. Here, we bring you five styles that go hand-in-hand with button-down shirts in summer, making you look cool and fashionable at the same time.

Attire 1 Casual shorts for relaxed days Pairing a button-down shirt with casual shorts is just ideal for relaxed summer days. Go for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen to remain breezy. Pick neutrally-colored shorts like beige or navy to match with patterned or solid-colored shirts. This combination works well for beach outings, picnics, or casual strolls around town.

Attire 2 Chinos for smart-casual appeal Chinos give a smart-casual appeal when worn with button-down shirts. Go for chinos in earthy tones like olive or khaki to maintain the balance. Roll up the sleeves of your shirt a little bit for extra flair and comfort on hot days. This look is perfect for brunches, informal meetings, or evening get-togethers.

Attire 3 Denim jeans for timeless style Denim jeans are timeless and go perfectly with button-down shirts. For summer, opt for lighter denim washes to reflect heat and keep you comfortable. A classic blue jean can be paired with both plain and printed shirts, giving you versatility across different occasions such as weekend outings or casual dinners.

Attire 4 Lightweight trousers for office wear For office wear in summer, lightweight trousers and button-downs together give you the perfect professional look without sacrificing comfort. Choose breathable fabrics like cotton blends in shades of grey or light blue to stay cool all day long. This combination works well for workplaces that require business-casual outfits.