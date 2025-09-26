5 styles that complement kaftans

Kaftans are the perfect versatile pieces that can be styled for any occasion, be it a casual day out or a formal evening event. Their flowy silhouette and colorful patterns make them the perfect choice for anyone looking to make a statement without compromising on comfort. Here are five styles that go perfectly with kaftans, making your look effortlessly chic and stylish.

Tip 1 Bohemian accessories Bohemian accessories like chunky necklaces, oversized earrings, and stacked bracelets can add an earthy vibe to your kaftan. These pieces usually feature natural materials like wood, beads, and stones, which go well with the relaxed look of a kaftan. Opt for accessories in neutral tones or vibrant colors to either match or contrast with your outfit.

Tip 2 Minimalist footwear Minimalist footwear such as simple sandals or sleek flats can keep the focus on your kaftan while giving you comfort. Choose neutral shades like beige or white to keep the look balanced. For evening outings, you can go for metallic sandals that add a hint of glam without overpowering the outfit.

Tip 3 Statement belts Adding a statement belt to your kaftan can define your waist and add structure to the loose silhouette. Go for wide belts in bold colors or interesting textures like leather or woven fabric. This trick not only enhances your figure but also adds an element of style to the overall look.

Tip 4 Layered outerwear Layering outerwear over a kaftan can add depth and dimension to your outfit. Light jackets, denim vests, or long cardigans are ideal options that complement the flowy nature of kaftans. Choose outerwear in complementary colors or subtle patterns that go well with the print of your kaftan.