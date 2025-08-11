5 styles that pair perfectly with straw totes

Straw totes are a must-have accessory for the summers, both stylish and functional. Their natural texture and lightweight make them perfect for summer outings. Be it a day at the beach or a walk through a farmer's market, straw totes can go with so many outfits. Here are five styles that go perfectly with straw totes to make you look effortlessly chic all summer long.

Flowing elegance Breezy maxi dresses Maxi dresses scream summer ease. Their flowy silhouette goes so well with the rustic feel of straw totes. Choose light fabrics like cotton or linen in pastel shades or floral prints to make it more summery. The combination of a maxi dress and straw tote makes for an effortlessly elegant look, perfect for casual get-togethers or seaside strolls.

Relaxed comfort Casual denim shorts Denim shorts make for a chill yet classy option to wear with straw totes. Opt for high-waisted ones for a more flattering look, and team them with basic tops like tank tops or t-shirts. This make-up is ideal for casual outings like a picnic or a shopping spree, giving you comfort without skimping on style.

Free-spirited style Bohemian-inspired outfits Bohemian-inspired outfits, with their earthy tones, loose fits, and intricate patterns, match so well with the natural aesthetic of straw totes. Imagine wearing peasant blouses along with wide-leg pants or skirts featuring embroidery or lace details. This look not only gives off a carefree vibe but also stays on the sophisticated side, making it perfect for those who like comfort with some fashion.

Timeless simplicity Classic white ensembles White ensembles provide timeless simplicity, which beautifully marries with the understated elegance of straw totes. Be it a white sundress or tailored white pants with a crisp blouse, this monochrome look is fresh and clean for summer days. The neutral palette makes your tote pop as an accessory, while keeping your overall appearance polished.