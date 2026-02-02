5 styles to pair with sweater dresses this winter

Sweater dresses are a winter wardrobe staple, combining comfort and style. They can be paired with a range of styles to create chic looks for different occasions. Whether you're heading to work, a casual outing, or a formal event, the right accessories and layering can elevate your sweater dress game. Here are five styles that complement sweater dresses perfectly this winter.

#1 Layer with oversized coats Oversized coats are perfect for layering over sweater dresses in the colder months. They add an element of sophistication and keep you warm at the same time. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep your look versatile. An oversized coat can be worn open or belted at the waist for a more defined silhouette.

#2 Pair with ankle boots Ankle boots make for a perfect footwear option to wear with sweater dresses during winter. They add an edge to your outfit while keeping it practical for daily wear. Choose from leather or suede materials depending on your preference and occasion. Black or brown ankle boots go well with most sweater dress hues.

#3 Accessorize with chunky scarves Chunky scarves are not just functional but also add texture and interest to your outfit when worn with sweater dresses. Opt for scarves in bold patterns or rich colors that contrast with the dress's shade. This accessory not only keeps you warm but also adds layers of style without overpowering the ensemble.

#4 Add tights for extra warmth Tights are a great way to add warmth under sweater dresses without compromising on style. They come in different thicknesses and patterns, so you can choose what best suits your look and the weather. Black opaque tights are a classic choice that goes well with most dresses, while patterned tights can add a fun element to your outfit.