5 styles to wear with oversized cardigans 

Oversized cardigans are a winter wardrobe staple, providing comfort and style in equal measure. They can be paired with a number of outfits to create a chic, cozy look for any occasion. Here are five styles that go perfectly with oversized cardigans, keeping you warm and fashionable this season. Each style offers a different take on how to wear these versatile pieces, making them a must-have in your winter closet.

Style 1 Casual jeans and tee combo Pairing an oversized cardigan with jeans and a basic tee is the easiest way to look effortlessly chic. Go for high-waisted jeans to accentuate your silhouette and add a plain or graphic tee underneath the cardigan. This combo is perfect for casual outings or relaxed days at home, giving you both comfort and style without much effort.

Style 2 Layered dress ensemble For an elevated look, wear an oversized cardigan over a dress. Opt for midi or maxi dresses in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the cardigan. This layering trick not only adds warmth but also gives you a sophisticated touch, perfect for brunches or casual get-togethers.

Style 3 Athleisure appeal with leggings Leggings make for the perfect pairing with oversized cardigans for an athleisure look that is both practical and stylish. Go for neutral-toned leggings and pair them with sneakers for an active day out or a laid-back day at home. This combination is perfect for running errands or lounging around in comfort.

Style 4 Skirted sophistication An oversized cardigan can also be used to add warmth to skirts, be it pencil skirts for work or flared ones for casual outings. Tuck in your top before layering the cardigan over it, and finish off with ankle boots or flats, depending on your choice of footwear.