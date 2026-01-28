Winter fashion: How to style brogues 

Brogues are a timeless footwear option that can add a touch of sophistication to any winter outfit. Their distinctive design and sturdy build make them ideal for colder months. Here are five styling tips to help you pair brogues with your winter wardrobe, ensuring you stay both warm and stylish. From choosing the right materials to coordinating colors, these tips will help you make the most of brogues this season.

Tip 1 Choose the right material Selecting the right material is key when it comes to wearing brogues in winter. Leather is a popular choice as it is durable and water-resistant, keeping your feet dry in damp conditions. Suede can also be worn but make sure it is treated with a waterproof spray to protect it from moisture. Both materials can be paired with different outfits, giving you versatility without compromising on comfort.

Tip 2 Coordinate colors wisely Color coordination is key to making brogues work with your winter wardrobe. Neutral shades like black, brown, or tan are versatile and go well with most colors. For a more adventurous look, try burgundy or navy brogues that can add a pop of color without clashing with the rest of your outfit. Make sure the color of your shoes goes well with other elements of your ensemble.

Tip 3 Pair with tailored trousers Tailored trousers are an ideal match for brogues in winter. They give a polished look that goes well with the elegant design of the shoes. Opt for trousers made of thicker fabrics like wool or tweed to keep warm during colder months. The fit should be slim but not too tight, allowing ease of movement while maintaining an elegant silhouette.

Tip 4 Layer smartly with socks Layering socks smartly can add both warmth and style when wearing brogues in winter. Choose socks made from breathable materials like cotton or wool blends to keep your feet comfortable all day long. Stick to neutral colors or subtle patterns that complement your trousers without overpowering them.