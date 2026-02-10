5 lattice-knit pullovers you'll love

Lattice-knit pullovers are the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a winter wardrobe staple. The intricate patterns not only add texture but also a unique flair to any outfit. Be it layering over a shirt or wearing it alone, these pullovers are versatile enough to be worn for casual outings or more formal occasions. Here are five stylish lattice-knit pullovers that can elevate your winter fashion game this season.

#1 Classic cable lattice design The classic cable lattice design is a timeless choice for winter wear. This pattern features interwoven cables that create a three-dimensional effect, adding depth and interest to the garment. Available in various colors, this design can be paired with jeans or skirts for a chic look. The classic cable lattice pullover is ideal for those who appreciate traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist.

#2 Chunky knit lattice pullover For those who love cozy and chunky textures, the chunky knit lattice pullover is an ideal pick. This style features thicker yarns knitted together in bold patterns, making it perfect for colder days. It provides warmth without compromising on style, making it a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. Pair it with slim-fit bottoms to balance the bulkiness and create a flattering silhouette.

#3 Oversized lattice-knit sweater The oversized lattice-knit sweater has become a go-to for comfort and style in colder months. With its loose fit, it allows for layering over other clothing items, like turtlenecks or long-sleeve tops. This type of pullover is perfect for those who want to stay warm while looking effortlessly stylish at the same time.

#4 Turtleneck lattice pullover Combining the elegance of a turtleneck with the intricate beauty of lattice knitting, this pullover is perfect for both casual and formal occasions. The high neck adds an extra layer of warmth, while the detailed pattern ensures you remain stylish. It goes well with trousers or skirts, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.