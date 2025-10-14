Succulent care 101: 5 hacks you didn't know about

Succulents are the perfect indoor plants, requiring little care and giving so much beauty. However, to keep them healthy, you need to know a few tricks. Here are five succulent care hacks that will help you keep your plants in their best shape. These practical tips will help you keep your succulents vibrant and thriving, making them a perfect addition to your home decor.

Tip 1 Use well-draining soil Succulents need well-draining soil to avoid root rot. Use a potting mix made especially for succulents or make your own by mixing regular potting soil with sand or perlite. This will improve drainage and keep the roots from sitting in water. Make sure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to let excess water escape.

Tip 2 Water sparingly Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes succulent owners make. These plants store water in their leaves, so they can survive long periods without it. Water only when the soil is completely dry, usually every two weeks or so, depending on humidity levels and temperature. When watering, soak the soil thoroughly but avoid letting it sit in standing water.

Tip 3 Provide adequate sunlight Succulents flourish in bright light conditions, but direct sunlight for too long can scorch their leaves. Place your plants near a window where they'll get plenty of indirect sunlight for most of the day. If natural light is limited indoors, consider using grow lights to provide adequate illumination without harming the plant.

Tip 4 Monitor temperature changes Temperature extremes can stress succulents out and affect their growth. Ideally, keep them in an environment where temperatures range between 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius). Avoid placing them near drafts or heating vents that could cause sudden temperature fluctuations.